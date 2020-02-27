Venus Beauty worker allegedly sold masks on the side

(Above) The sign at the cashier's counter.

(Above) The outlet where the part-timer worked.

A part-time employee at the Venus Beauty shop in Nex shopping mall allegedly sold masks that did not belong to the company.

In a disclaimer put up at the cashier's counter at the Serangoon outlet, the company said the employee sold masks "from her own account" and that she did it without its knowledge and consent.

She has stopped working at the outlet, Venus Beauty said.

It also added that a police report has been lodged and provided the report number for customers who may have bought masks from her.

A police spokesman confirmed that the report had been made.

An employee at the outlet told The New Paper yesterday that the part-timer was dismissed after a customer complaint.

This could not be independently verified.

"She worked here for two to three months," said the sales assistant, adding that she could not provide further details.

Venus Beauty is a retail chain selling cosmetics, toiletries and perfumes. It has 25 branches that are mainly located in shopping malls in the heartlands.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation allegedly between the "sacked" employee and a customer is also displayed in a printout pasted at the counter.

In messages sent to the customer, the employee allegedly said: "Venus has no more stock already (sic).

"I am actually selling you masks personally from my own brother company (sic)."

For one box containing 20 three-ply masks, she allegedly quoted $25.50. She also claimed the masks were manufactured in Britain and she had 100 boxes.

Ms Chan, a Venus Beauty patron in her mid-30s, said: "As customers, it is hard to trust the origin of the mask when it is not endorsed by the company."

Venus Beauty did not respond to repeated requests for comment as of press time.