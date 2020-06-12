VEPs for Malaysian-registered vehicles extended until Sept 30

The validity period of vehicle entry permits (VEPs) for Malaysian-registered vehicles will be further extended until the end of September, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

This adds another three months to the initial June 30 extension. The move was first announced for the benefit of Malaysian workers who had chosen to remain in Singapore after the movement control order across the Causeway was announced in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

LTA said the extension will be automatically applied.

Foreign vehicles in Singapore would usually be required to have time-limited VEPs. They would also have to pay daily fees, but that was waived for Malaysian vehicles from March 18 to April 14.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the further automatic extension of VEPs was in response to Malaysia extending its recovery movement control order (RMCO) to end-August.

"This avoids the Malaysian motorists crowding into LTA office to extend their VEPs," he added.

"Many Malaysian motorists have decided to send their vehicles home to save on VEP fees. This is the sensible thing to do."

Malaysians are still barred from travelling overseas during the RMCO period, from June 10 until August 31.

LTA said VEP fees incurred before March 18 and after April 14 will continue to apply.

It suggested that motorists who wish to avoid accumulating VEP fees and are unable to personally drive their vehicles out of Singapore may engage cross-border towing/transport services to transport their vehicles back to Malaysia.

Those who choose to continue staying in Singapore are reminded to update their Malaysia road tax and vehicle insurance validity dates on LTA's OneMotoring website.