Victim knew 'mermaid' beauty queen was attached when they dated

A banquet waiter, whose face was slashed by an alleged hitman, started dating a beauty queen even though he knew she was seeing a businessman who was then supporting her financially, a court heard yesterday.

Mr Joshua Koh Kian Yong, who is married to another woman, testified on day two of the trial of businessman Lim Hong Liang, 54, and mover Ong Hock Chye, 47. Each faces a charge of conspiring to cause grievous hurt on April 30, 2016.

Lim, who owns a logistics company, had also been dating Ms Audrey Chen Ying Fang, who won the Miss Mermaid pageant that year.

Mr Koh, 34, is still dating Ms Chen, who is unemployed, and they live together in Kembangan. He is not in contact with his Thai wife, the court heard.

Mr Koh was allegedly attacked on another occasion. On April 8, 2016, Mr Koh was visiting Ms Chen's apartment at The Parc Condominium when Lim's son entered the unit with another man, whom Ms Chen identified on Tuesday as Ron - Lim's nephew.

The court heard that Ron attacked Mr Koh but the latter did not retaliate. Mr Koh said: "I am not a violent person. I was covering my head all the time."

After that, Mr Koh said the two men took photos of him. He was later taken to hospital in an ambulance and treated for injuries, including a broken nose.

Three weeks later, on April 30, he was attacked as the couple were about to have supper near Little India.

He was slashed in the face by Nur Muhammad Irwan Mohd Ngat and suffered injuries, including a wound that ran from his upper lip to his chin.

Mr Koh said he had only one direct encounter with Lim, which took place near his father's home in September 2016. He was with Ms Chen when he spotted Lim driving around the neighbourhood.

Mr Koh said Ms Chen was talking to Lim on the phone when he got irritated and snatched it from her.

Mr Koh testified: "I told him, 'If you want to talk, come. Don't keep circling.'"

The court heard that Lim then drove away.

Court documents say Lim and Ong, who is unrepresented, allegedly conspired with Nur Atika Fauziana Sherhan, 20; Lim's nephew, Ron Lim De Mai, 26; Irwan, 29; and former technician Mohammad Amin Aman, 47, in assaulting Mr Koh on April 30, 2016.

To date, Atika, Ron Lim, Irwan, Amin and a fifth person, Juhari Ab Karim, 34, who was roped in to take part in the April 30 assault, have been dealt with in court. The trial resumes today.