Victims lose money in phishing scams

Victims received SMSes claiming to be from the bank.

The police have uncovered a two-part phishing scam where scammers were able to trick victims into handing over money or become money mules.

In a joint release with DBS Bank yesterday, the police said in the past two months, they have received more than 50 reports from victims who were deceived into providing their Internet banking details to scammers.

In the first part of the scam, victims would receive SMSes claiming to be from DBS/POSB saying there was an issue with their account and transactions.

The SMSes also included a phishing website link that victims were asked to click on.

The links would take the victims to fraudulent websites disguised as those from the bank, and they were asked to enter their details. They would later find a new payee added to their bank accounts and unauthorised transactions made.

In the second part of the scam, the scammers would trick victims into becoming money mules by either befriending them on social platforms or by offering them a "job" through popular classified websites such as Gumtree.

These victims would be transferred the illicit funds obtained in the first part of the scam and told to deposit them into Bitcoin automated teller machines.

The police and DBS Bank warned that such scams could target anyone and advised the public to beware of unsolicited messages and e-mails.

The police added that such requests to receive and transfer money could be facilitating money laundering.

The statement said: "If you receive or are asked to receive funds from unknown or dubious sources, please lodge a police report immediately, and do not deal with the funds."

Those who wish to provide information relating to such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

To seek scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg