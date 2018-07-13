Video of couple attacking two men goes viral

The couple are seen repeatedly hitting the two men in the video.

A video showing a couple beating up two men in a one-room first-storey flat in a Spooner Road block has gone viral.

The eight-minute video, uploaded on Facebook on Tuesday, shows the couple using a variety of items including bamboo poles to repeatedly hit the men who were on the ground.

The video and the post on Facebook page Mat Bawang had been shared more than 1,400 times and commented on more than 150 times as of 9pm yesterday.

About 20 seconds into the video, one of the victims is seen running away, while the other victim is pummelled by the couple for about two more minutes.

He is assaulted using bamboo poles and other unidentifiable items, and at one point has his head smashed into the wooden armrest of a sofa.

The couple kick and punch the screaming man into a corner, and also rip his shirt to shreds even as he begs them to stop.

He manages to escape, making a run for the flat's backdoor.

The couple give chase but fail to catch him, and the woman is later seen addressing the camera directly.

Yesterday, The New Paper visited the flat where the video was taken, and family members who did not want to be identified said the woman in the video was an unemployed 35-year-old.

They added that the video was taken last Saturday night, and that the incident happened after the woman had held an open house. One of the men shown being beaten in the video had shown up with some other people.

They said that the victims and the couple had earlier been friends.

The woman's teenage daughter, who cannot be identified, told TNP that her mother was gone by the time she woke up yesterday morning and has since become uncontactable.

Other family members also said eight plainclothes police officers had turned up at the flat yesterday, asking about the incident. The police were unable to provide a comment on the video.

SMASH

Meanwhile, the daughter alleged that the night after the assault, a "gang of about 20 people" had turned up at the flat and smashed a window using a stool.

"The glass shards landed right next to a baby," she said.

"Only my grandmother, the baby and some other children were at home then."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the window-smashing incident on Sunday night and have classified it as a case of mischief.

Police investigations are ongoing.