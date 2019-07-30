Video of errant e-scooter riders in Woodlands goes viral

The four e-scooter riders, two of whom had passengers riding pillion, were captured on video.

A video of four e-scooterists riding on the road in Woodlands at night has gone viral.

In the minute-long video uploaded by Facebook user Fardee Abd on July 27, his father, who is driving what looks like a van or a lorry behind the four e-scooter riders — two of whom had pillion riders — can be seen flashing his headlights and honking at them.

None of the riders wear a helmet.

At the 15-second mark, his father overtakes one of the riders. Seconds later, the rider overtakes the vehicle.

The pillion rider on the e-scooter that overtakes the vehicle then flashes his middle finger. Towards the end of the video, when some of the riders reach a pedestrian crossing, Mr Abd's father can be seen rolling down the windows and shouting at one of the riders: "Eh, good job ah!"

The video has since garnered over 250,000 views as of last night. It has been shared over 4,000 times and has over 500 likes and over 800 comments.

It is not clear when the video was taken and Mr Fardee Abd did not respond to queries.

UPDATED APP

When contacted, the Land Transport Authority reminded the public who encounter errant users of personal mobility devices (PMD) or power-assisted bicycle to report the incident directly to LTA via the MyTransport.SG mobile app from tomorrow (July 31).

PMDs, which include e-scooters, are not allowed on roads.

First-time offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding $2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both.