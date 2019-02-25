Video paying tribute to Pioneer Generation wins at N.E.mation 2019

A 30sec tribute to the Pioneer Generation helped the CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' emerge champions in the 2019 N.E.mation's Student Category.

The prize is a fully sponsored trip to Japan to visit renowned animation studios.

The four-member team of 14- and 15-year-olds put in 2½ weeks of work, sometimes staying in the studio till at night to create their touching video.

Using stop motion, Kaslyn Neo, Danielle Wong, Im Sing Lu and Jasmine Pang put together 700 frames to honour the resilience and resourcefulness of those who built Singapore.

Danielle, 15, told The New Paper that her grandfather was an inspiration, and she feels it is important to be grateful for the lessons and gifts previous generations have given Singapore.

Kaslyn, added: "A big part of Total Defence is psychological defence. If Singaporeans are resilient, and we all want the best for the nation, we can all grow. Unity is Strength."

For the first time in its 13-year history, the N.E.mation competition also awarded a Youth Category winner.

This year, the competition, which explored the Total Defence theme We Keep Singapore Strong, expanded the eligible age range, allowing students aged 17 to 25 to also participate.

The Youth Category's champions from Nanyang Polytechnic did not expect to win, but were excited to be a part of a major competition that would help them build their portfolio.

The team comprised Mr Jonathan Lee, 21, Mr Elson Tan, 19, Mr Jonathan Ho, 19 and Mr Justyn Tan, 20.

Their clip, which features some common cultural festivals in Singapore, celebrates the spirit of bringing people together.