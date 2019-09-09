Video of woman driving against traffic goes viral

The viral video shows the woman uttering expletives before returning to the car and driving against the traffic on Upper Cross Street. In the other incident (above), the car ended up off the road after crashing into a bus stop.

A woman is assisting with police investigations after videos of her allegedly driving a black Mercedes Benz against traffic went viral online.

The police said they were alerted to a case of dangerous driving on Upper Cross Street towards South Bridge Road at about 10.25pm on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

One video clip posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page had been viewed 190,000 times in the first eight hours and shared more than 3,900 times.

In the video, the Mercedes Benz car mounts the pavement and comes to a stop with the front of the vehicle resting against an electrical box.

A woman in a white dress then steps out of the car, and utters expletives in Hokkien, apparently at onlookers before returning to the vehicle.

The car is later shown moving against the flow of traffic on the leftmost lane of Upper Cross Street, zooming away as the lane becomes clear.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to a year.

BUS STOP CRASH

In a separate incident, three people, including a 10-month-old infant boy and a pedestrian, were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a bus stop near the junction of Kampong Bahru Road and Blair Road on Saturday night.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at about 11.45pm.

Two of the car's passengers, the infant and a 28-year-old woman, were taken to National University Hospital, while the pedestrian, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

All three were conscious at the time.

The New Paper understands they did not suffer any serious injuries.