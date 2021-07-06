View CPF balance, get reminders in updated LifeSG mobile application

The new Profile feature in the LifeSG app by GovTech. The details shown in the image are for illustration purposes only.

New features have been rolled out in the Government's LifeSG mobile application, moving it one step closer to becoming a super app for public services.

Last Thursday, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) added a new "Profile" function to the app that lets users see at a glance some of their personal information from public agencies.

For instance, they can view their Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances and their annual income assessable by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore for tax filing.

They can also see the government benefits and support they have, such as the amount left for their SkillsFuture Credit and SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

LifeSG, which was developed by GovTech, provides government services to users at various stages of their lives and cuts the hassle of navigating different websites and apps to access these services.

The app's new Profile feature also comes with an inbox and appointment function, which shows people the appointments they have with public agencies, as well as reminders for government transactions and events they signed up for through LifeSG.

Parents with young children will be the first group of users to benefit from the inbox, with reminders and guided notifications to help them with processes such as registering their baby's birth and managing the child's health or early childhood education.

In future, the inbox will also keep users posted on government announcements and resources such as on Covid-19.