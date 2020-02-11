Viruses thrive in cool places so switch off airconditioners: Experts

While air-conditioning is widely used in Singapore, one way to reduce the spread of diseases could be to keep windows and doors open and switch on the fan. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

On top of washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces, people should switch off the air-conditioner, turn on the fan and get fresh air to reduce the chances of getting infected by the coronavirus.

While many unknowns remain about the virus, earlier studies have shown that viruses thrive better in cool, dry places. That would make tropical Singapore, with its hot and humid weather, less conducive for the virus to thrive.

This "good news" for Singapore was delivered yesterday by the Health Ministry's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan.

"The likelihood of viral persistence outdoors is lower," he said, even as he noted the prevalent use of air-conditioning in Singapore.

Prof Tan was one of eight infectious disease experts in Singapore present at a press conference to brief the media on what is being done to fight the virus, on both the science and health fronts.

He said plenty of research had been done on how long viruses persist on surfaces following the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

"Most of the studies indicate they don't persist well in hot, humid environments," he added. "Hot and humid meaning over 30 deg C, and with humidity levels of over 80 per cent."

The virus that caused Sars is in the same family as this coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread globally.

VENTILATION

The virus is spreading more widely in Singapore, with over half of the 43 people infected here being locally transmitted cases.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, programme leader of infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School, said: "Air-conditioning is something that can't be helped in Singapore, especially during the hot months.

"But enclosed spaces, where it is less humid and cooler, could help to spread respiratory diseases."

Experts suggest that one way to reduce the spread of diseases is to keep windows and doors open.

The World Health Organisation, in a document outlining how to prevent the coronavirus from infecting people, said suspected patients should be kept in well-ventilated rooms.

Professor Wang Linfa, director of the programme in emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School, said ultraviolet rays and heat from the sun could kill the virus.

"If you can stay under the sun for a while, it would be good," he added. "Vitamin D can also boost the immune system."