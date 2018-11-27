Visa partners PA to teach seniors about digital payments

While they may use smartphones and communication applications, seniors are not tapping the different digital payment options, a study by Visa Singapore showed.

To help familiarise them with such apps, the firm will partner the People's Association (PA) to run lessons on digital payments.

The Visa Digital Inclusion Study, which surveyed 200 consumers here aged between 50 and 80, found that while 84 per cent of seniors own a smartphone, and almost 90 per cent of them were familiar with messaging apps, only about 30 per cent have used mobile banking apps. It also found that only a fifth of them have used apps for online shopping.

As part of the PA's Seniors for Smart Nation programme, Visa and PA will teach seniors about digital payments at its learning space, Visa University.

Visa did not provide specific details of its upcoming sessions, but said it will consist of "hands-on training" as part of the curriculum.

Madam Bona Salim, 66, is a retiree who regularly shops online and uses e-payment options when making flight and hotel bookings.

She said that when she first learnt how to make online transactions about three years ago, she "took it slow" as she was afraid of fraud.

"Many people my age are scared that people will cheat them. So they ask their children to help them buy things online, because they do not know how to themselves," she said.

The study showed that when it came to shopping online, only a quarter of seniors said they had done so in the past year, with the majority saying they did not know how to do it.

About half of those polled said they preferred to use cash.

But they said they would be encouraged to switch to payment cards if they were reassured that transactions would be safe and quick.