Visitors barred from Alexandra Hospital ward after worker is infected

Visitors will be barred from a ward in Alexandra Hospital until further notice after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

She was among the four unlinked cases reported by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post yesterday morning, the hospital said the 24-year-old Singaporean provided basic nursing care in the affected ward, which is used by patients who require rehabilitation.

It added that the employee had adhered to personal protective equipment guidelines.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a hospital spokesman said contact tracing for the basic care assistant has been completed and all 31 inpatients, as well as 58 staff for the ward, have been swabbed.

On Monday, the infected employee had returned to work in the ward after 10 days' leave, said the hospital.

On the same morning, she underwent staff surveillance testing and was asymptomatic then.

However, she developed a cough later in the day.

Her test result on Tuesday was initially inconclusive, and she was immediately isolated.

A second test the same day came back positive for the virus.

Quarantine orders have been issued to 19 staff and nine patients who were in close contact with the hospital worker, the spokesman said.

Staff who are at minimal risk have been advised to monitor their own health.

"We assess that the risk of transmission, while present, is not high as our colleague had worked in only one area of the ward, was isolated early, and infection control measures were implemented in a timely manner," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the affected ward will stop accepting new admissions and visitors as a precautionary measure.

The other areas of the hospital remain unaffected and continue to provide care for the hospital's patients amid strict measures.

The basic care assistant is now being cared for in an isolation room at the hospital and is currently well, said the Facebook post.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused... We are also updating and supporting the well-being of our patients and families," it added.