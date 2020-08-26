Visitors from New Zealand, Brunei must use TraceTogether app

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore has listed the conditions for travel here following a move to open borders to Brunei and New Zealand.

Visitors from New Zealand and Brunei who successfully apply to come to Singapore will be required to use the TraceTogether app at all times while in the Republic.

They must also retain the app for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore, although there are no details on how this will be enforced.

Should they test positive during this period, they will be required to upload data stored on the app to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday spelt out the conditions for travel here.

It follows announcements last Friday of Singapore's decision to unilaterally open up its borders to Brunei and New Zealand, a move praised by aviation stakeholders.

But the impact is expected to be very limited given that travel restrictions are still in place in both countries.

Visitors from the two countries will need only to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival instead of having to serve a quarantine period. However, they will have to pay their own medical bills should they require treatment for the coronavirus while in Singapore.

Interested visitors from New Zealand and Brunei can apply for an air travel pass (ATP) online from noon on Sept 1 for entry into Singapore on or after Sept 8.

The application must be done between seven and 30 calendar days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.

CAAS said this pass will let the authorities contact interested visitors should there be any changes to Singapore's health and border measures. It will also help manage the number of incoming visitors.

DIRECT FLIGHTS ONLY

Visitors must also have spent the last 14 days in Brunei or New Zealand before flying to Singapore on direct flights without transit.

In Singapore, they will have to take private transportation, taxi or private-hire car from the airport to a declared place of accommodation after undergoing the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test at the airport.

They will have to remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is out within 48 hours.

To facilitate this process, visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-book and pay the $300 fee for their Covid-19 test online, and refer to the Singapore Hotel Association website for the list of hotels where accommodation is available.

CAAS said even as it revives the Changi air hub in a safe way, a key priority is the safety and well-being of passengers, air crew and airport staff, and public health in Singapore.

It added that the relevant authorities in Singapore may introduce new measures or requirements as and when necessary to safeguard public health, which may result in changes to the conditions or cancellation of the ATP at short notice.