Visually impaired girl sees the world through a viewfinder

Adelyn Koh had help from her friends Airis Angel Christal Gallyot (left) and Renny Nadira Zufrie (right), for her photo shoots with a film camera.

With just a swipe and a touch needed on our mobile phones, taking a photo has never been easier. But not for Adelyn Koh, 17, a first-year student at ITE College East.

She is visually impaired and is able to see only blurry figures up to a distance of 30cm away.

Describing the world through her eyes, she said: "It's like looking through a clouded window. When people come up to me, I can process that it's a person's face, but I won't be able to tell you where their eyes or nose or mouth is."

But Adelyn, who is doing a Nitec in Web Applications course, will have her first photo exhibition at the ITE Visual Arts Show 2018, from tomorrow till Saturday at ITE College East.

A total of 10 black and white portraits shot by her with a film camera will be on display.

Her lecturer and classmates spent about three months teaching her how to use the camera, and guiding her through shoots.

Adelyn said she was grateful to them for helping her through the process.

She said: "The viewfinder is a way for me to see the world. I had some form of help every step of the way, and could not have done it without the support of those around me."

Airis Angel Christal Gallyot and Renny Nadira Zufrie, both 18, are second-year students from the Nitec in Digital Audio & Video Production course.

They said they were amazed by Adelyn's enthusiasm for film photography. Both were featured in Adelyn's photos.

Renny Nadira said: "She was very patient with us when we were helping her set up the camera. We've grown closer through the process of taking photos."

Adelyn was involved in the President's Star Charity show from 2010 to 2013.

She has also released two instrumental music albums.

In 2016, she collaborated on a multi-sensory art installation that documented the experiences of the visually impaired.

Ms Veronica Chen, 37, Adelyn's lecturer and mentor, said seeing the final photos developed and framed was a memorable experience.

She said: "Seeing and helping Adelyn learn a new skill and derive happiness from it is a very satisfying experience for me as a lecturer.

"I've learnt a lot, just as she has learnt a lot, and I consider it a personal achievement."