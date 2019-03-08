Vivian: Singapore-Malaysia rail projects remain stalled

Both cross-border rail projects with Malaysia remain in limbo, according to updates from Acting Transport Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Balakrishnan told Parliament yesterday that "further delays" are likely for the rapid transit system (RTS) link - which will connect Woodlands North station on Singapore's Thomson-East Coast MRT line (TEL) to Johor Baru.

He told MPs that on Feb 28, Malaysia asked for another extension of the deadline to confirm its partner for the RTS link, to March 31.

"We hope they will reach a decision soon," Dr Balakrishnan added.

Given these delays, the RTS Link service is no longer on track to commence by Dec 31, 2024, he said.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is Foreign Minister, is standing in for Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who is on medical leave.

On the RTS, Dr Balakrishnan said both sides are at the stage where their governments are obliged to jointly call an open tender to appoint the RTS Link Operating Company, or OpCo.

"In the spirit of bilateral cooperation, Singapore has been willing to engage Malaysia on its proposals for Malaysia's joint venture (JV) partner for the RTS Link OpCo," he said.

"Unfortunately, Malaysia has repeatedly delayed confirming its JV partner."

The link was originally supposed to have been built by last year. This was soon revised to this year to be in line with the new deadline for the TEL, and eventually to end-2024.

Under an agreement both countries inked in January last year, a JV company comprising Singapore's SMRT and Malaysia's Prasarana should have been formed by June 30 last year. It should then have been appointed the RTS Link operator through a concession agreement with Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Malaysian government by September last year.

However, Malaysia had indicated it was considering replacing its JV partner and has delayed confirming this partner thrice before, first until September last year, then December. On Dec 28, it asked to be given until Feb 28 this year to do so.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore continues to believe the RTS link is "mutually beneficial" and remains fully committed to implementing it.

Separately, the stalled Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project remains on hold. Singapore has "yet to receive any proposals from Malaysia" on how to proceed with the HSR project since its suspension last year.