VJC students band together to boost school morale

Offering encouraging messages and sending food and drinks were some ways Victoria Junior College (VJC) students did to help boost the school’s morale.

Led by Bhadran Rajesh, 18, president of VJC Students’ Council, the idea came after 95 students and eight staff members were placed on quarantine order as a result of an 18-year-old student who was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7.

With the help of Writers’ Circle, the school’s student journalism and creative writing club, the council sent out an encouraging message via Instagram in hopes of creating a spirit of solidarity amidst the uncertainty.

“Our priority was to send an encouraging message to the college that would resonate with everyone, creating a spirit of solidarity,” said Millie Goh, 17, a student council member involved in the initiative.

The post received overwhelmingly positive responses, with close to 4,000 likes and 490 comments.

The Instagram page, @thevictorianverve, also released a collection of custom profile pictures with the hashtag, #VJUnite, for followers to use as a mark of solidarity.

“We shared a collection of profile pictures with our friends, and they were quickly adopted by many for use on their social media accounts,” Connor Stephen Harbick, 16, another student councillor, said.

To top things off, the council sent out an electronic greeting card, Vmail, to their fellow schoolmates to lift their spirits.

“Many students, especially those on quarantine order, were touched and felt the support of their friends,” Bhadran said.

Members of their alumni also showed their support for the affected individuals by sending in messages and checking in on them. A member of the alumni also sent food and drinks to the students and staff serving quarantine order.

During the mandatory home-based learning from May 10 to 14, the council organised a week of online activities to keep students engaged.

Fukushima Mizuki, 16, one of the council presidents, said: “We need to be creative in connecting with our peers through social media and other virtual platforms to sustain this sense of solidarity among Victorians.”

The recent spate of Covid-19 community cases can be worrisome for many but such initiatives that reassure the masses help unite people in the fight against the virus.

Said Mr Phuah Kia Liang, 30, the Students’ Council Teacher-in-charge: “Even as we adapt to the changing situation, our students’ initiative and resolve to remind us that we can overcome these obstacles.”