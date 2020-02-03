Volunteers from FairPrice visit Ren Ci Nursing Home

For Madam Chew Eng Huay, this Chinese New Year (CNY) has been quieter than usual.

While her family came to visit her at Ren Ci Nursing Home in Ang Mo Kio, Madam Chew, 74, told The New Paper that fewer friends visited this year, probably because of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

For her, the week passed much like any other.

As a resident volunteer, Madam Chew would wake up and serve bread to others in the nursing home, despite being wheelchair-bound.

To pass time, she watches Taiwanese dramas at 10.30am and 4.30pm daily, although she does not remember their titles.

Her week was given a dose of excitement when volunteers from FairPrice Group hosted a CNY party at the nursing home.

Around 35 residents attended the two-hour celebration that took place in a multi-purpose hall in the home.

About 25 volunteers from FairPrice Group, who had to fill a travel and health declaration before entering the home, led them in a sing-along session and played games such as Pictionary, which Madam Chew noted as a personal highlight.

Residents also won prizes, which included a personal trolley for groceries.

After the games, the volunteers led residents in tossing yusheng - or lohei - using long chopsticks as many residents reached the salad while seated.

One of the volunteers, Mr Tan Kok Yong, 48, went one step further and dressed up as the "God of Fortune" or Cai Shen Ye.

Mr Tan, who works in FairPrice as a branch manager, said it was his first time in costume at a CNY celebration.

HAPPY

When asked about how he prepared, he said: "I tried to make myself as happy as possible, so then everyone else around me will be happy too."

Another resident, Mr Chew Beng Huat, 65, said he looks forward to these events, which help him to have a healthy mindset.

He added that many of his fellow residents are not frequently visited by their family.

FairPrice's Mr Tan said: "Many of the seniors who are staying here long for company and someone to talk to.

"They share many personal stories and want a listening ear."