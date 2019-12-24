Vote for the new Total Defence logo
Members of the public can now vote for the new logo to be used for Total Defence.
The Total Defence logo is changing to include the sixth pillar of Digital Defence, and 10 entries by members of the public have made the final selection.
The logos were selected from 600 entries submitted earlier this year for the Total Defence Logo Design Competition.
The competition, held by Nexus, involved a judging panel that looked at the visual elements and symbolic messaging in the designs, the relevance to Total Defence and how they reflect all six pillars of Total Defence and the feasibility and ease of implementation.
Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Psalm Lew, director of community engagement at Nexus, said the original logo was designed by a member of public through a public contest in 1984, and is an iconic visual for all Singaporeans.
MESSAGE
"The core message of Total Defence remains relevant now - that every Singaporean has a part to play through the five pillars of military, civil, economic, social, psychological defence, and now the sixth pillar, digital defence too," he said.
He added: "In this new digital era, digital threats can come in various forms, ranging from cybercrimes, attacks on key installations and grids, to the spread of online falsehoods.
"The addition of the digital defence pillar to Total Defence and the new Total Defence logo is timely and reminds ourselves that everyone has a part to play in defending ourselves against digital threats."
Members of the public can go to asiaone.com/totaldefence to vote for their favourite Total Defence logo design till Dec 29.
Voters stand a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash vouchers in a lucky draw.
The winning design will receive $5,000 and the nine other shortlisted design winners will receive $500 each.
The new logo will be unveiled next year. - DAVID SUN
