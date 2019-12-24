Vote for the new Total Defence logo

Members of the public can now vote for the new logo to be used for Total Defence.

The Total Defence logo is changing to include the sixth pillar of Digital Defence, and 10 entries by members of the public have made the final selection.

The logos were selected from 600 entries submitted earlier this year for the Total Defence Logo Design Competition.

The competition, held by Nexus, involved a judging panel that looked at the visual elements and symbolic messaging in the designs, the relevance to Total Defence and how they reflect all six pillars of Total Defence and the feasibility and ease of implementation.

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Psalm Lew, director of community engagement at Nexus, said the original logo was designed by a member of public through a public contest in 1984, and is an iconic visual for all Singaporeans.

MESSAGE

"The core message of Total Defence remains relevant now - that every Singaporean has a part to play through the five pillars of military, civil, economic, social, psychological defence, and now the sixth pillar, digital defence too," he said.

He added: "In this new digital era, digital threats can come in various forms, ranging from cybercrimes, attacks on key installations and grids, to the spread of online falsehoods.

"The addition of the digital defence pillar to Total Defence and the new Total Defence logo is timely and reminds ourselves that everyone has a part to play in defending ourselves against digital threats."

Members of the public can go to asiaone.com/totaldefence to vote for their favourite Total Defence logo design till Dec 29.

Voters stand a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash vouchers in a lucky draw.

The winning design will receive $5,000 and the nine other shortlisted design winners will receive $500 each.

The new logo will be unveiled next year. - DAVID SUN

The design pays tribute to the current Total Defence logo. The six arrows with the stars and crescent pointing upwards show Singapore’s resilience and determination to keep moving forward in an ever-changing world.

Total Defence is embodied in an iconic glyph with the lion for bravery, pride, and alertness; six layers of mane for six pillars of strength; shield for reliable protection and Singapore’s flag – the formidable fabric of the nation.

The lanes in the logo represent how six pillars of Total Defence come together on the frontline. Similarly, everyone needs to rise up to the challenge and stand together on the frontline to protect our homeland, Singapore.

Pixels were added to the existing logo to represent the pertinent need for digital defence in our rapidly digitalising economy. Retaining the original logo with 34 years of history emphasises “building up” our defence versus starting from scratch.

The five curved lines on the right become six on the left, symbolising the addition of digital defence. The unification of these lines form an upwards-pointing arrow signifying societal advancement and growth under the six pillars of Total Defence.

The logo is a person with a shield, making a pledge to contribute to Singapore. It also symbolises the actions of every individual, along six distinct lines representing six pillars of Total Defence.

The logo portrays the spirit of readiness to defend our nation. Six surging arrows represent the six pillars of Total Defence, pointing in the same direction signifying a united determination in our progress towards the future.

This logo features the lion with a protective force-field, made up of the six pillars of Total Defence. The force-field doubles as a shield pointing towards the horizon; suggesting an accelerated movement towards a safe and promising future.

The lion head and dome depicts Singapore, looking up confidently and forward into the future, safeguarded on all fronts by total defence, represented by the six apexes. The red evokes a powerful sense of determination and commitment.