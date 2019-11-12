Vote for your favourite new Total Defence logo design

From now until Dec 29, the public can vote for a new Total Defence logo that will incorporate the sixth pillar of Total Defence - digital defence.

They can choose from 10 designs that have been shortlisted from more than 600 entries submitted to Nexus, the Ministry of Defence's central agency for National Education and Total Defence.

This is part of the Total Defence Logo Design Competition held from July to September.

The number of shortlisted entries was increased from five to 10 in order to recognise more designers and to give the public more options.

The winner, to be announced in February next year, will receive $5,000 and the nine finalists will each receive $500.

Members of the public can go to http://asiaone.com/totaldefence to vote for their favourite logo. For those who wish to vote by post, voting slips can be found in The New Paper, The Straits Times, Berita Harian, Lianhe Zaobao and Tamil Murasu, along with information on how to submit these slips.

Voters stand a chance to win up to $1,000 worth of cash vouchers.

The new digital defence pillar was launched on Feb 15, joining the five other pillars of military, civil, economic, social and psychological defence. This is the first time a new pillar has been added to the framework.