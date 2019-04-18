Waiter, diner arrested for affray at Korean restaurant

The diner was left with a cut above his eye after the fight.

Some diners at a Korean restaurant were left with a bad taste in their mouths after a fight with a waiter left one of them with a cut above his eye.

The waiter and the diner were arrested for affray at Ha-Jun Korean Restaurant at Bukit Panjang's Hillion Mall on Tuesday night.

Police said they were alerted to the case at 15 Petir Road, the address of Hillion Mall, at 9.49pm.

The diner, a 34-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

His friend, a woman known only as Irene, said she had been eating with three others when he joined them at about 9.30pm.

The restaurant closes at 10pm, according to its listing on bookings and delivery site Hungry GoWhere.

Irene told citizen journalism site Stomp that one of the restaurant's waiters, 33, asked the friend to finish his food quickly, before asking sarcastically if the diners wanted to help clean the floor.

The fight started when her friend criticised the waiter for his bad attitude, she claimed.

But the restaurant's manager, who wanted to be known only as Ms Zhu, told The Straits Times that the fight had started only because the diner first scolded and hit her colleague.

"It is best I don't say more than this. We'll leave it to the police to handle the situation," the 43-year-old said in Mandarin.

ST understands that no injuries from the waiter were reported.

Photos shared with Stomp show a bad cut above the diner's eye, while blood is splattered on the floor.