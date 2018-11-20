Waiter jailed for drug offences, trying to escape

A drug offender tried to escape from police custody after his arrest by jumping over a railing at Buona Vista MRT station, falling about 3m to the ground.

Officers gave chase and Chua Yong Sheng was caught again. The 24-year-old waiter was jailed for one year and two months yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of escaping from custody as well as methamphetamine possession and consumption.

District Judge Marvin Bay said Chua's attempt to flee must be taken seriously.

"This is not just about your attempting to avoid the consequences of your law-breaking..." the judge said. "Your act of attempted escape could potentially injure yourself, the officers and members of the public in the vicinity..."

The court heard two full-time national service police officers were patrolling near the MRT station around 11pm on Jan 25 when they spotted Chua. They found narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia in his possession.

They took him to the second storey of the MRT station. Chua was handcuffed and told to sit on a chair. Around 11.40pm, he ran towards the railing and jumped. After he was caught again, he was taken to hospital and his urine samples tested positive for traces of methamphetamine.

The court heard police found a packet of a crystalline substance in his possession and it contained about 1.5g of the drug. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB