Singapore

Waitrose pesto products recalled for undeclared peanut allergen

Waitrose pesto products recalled for undeclared peanut allergen
PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Cheow Sue-Ann
Dec 27, 2019 06:00 am

Two pesto products from the Waitrose brand are being recalled by their importer after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued directions to do so.

The Waitrose brand pesto products - Waitrose Basil Pesto Green (190g) and Waitrose Pesto Tomato (190g) - were issued a recall notification by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed due to an undeclared peanut allergen on their product labels.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and who are allergic to peanuts should not consume them, said the SFA.

All batches of the two products, which originated in Italy, are affected, and because the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed the importer to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing.

The SFA said consumers may contact the importer, Cold Storage Singapore at 1800-8918-100 for inquiries and for exchange of products. - CHEOW SUE-ANN

17 models of ceiling fans recalled due to safety concerns
Singapore

17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled

Related Stories

ST News Tablet subscription plan officially available for purchase

Group disputes security grading exercise results

Tuck into free Cowhead Croissant with TNP's great giveaway

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONSUMER ISSUES

Cheow Sue-Ann

sueannc@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Cheow Sue-Ann