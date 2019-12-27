Waitrose pesto products recalled for undeclared peanut allergen

Two pesto products from the Waitrose brand are being recalled by their importer after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued directions to do so.

The Waitrose brand pesto products - Waitrose Basil Pesto Green (190g) and Waitrose Pesto Tomato (190g) - were issued a recall notification by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed due to an undeclared peanut allergen on their product labels.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and who are allergic to peanuts should not consume them, said the SFA.

All batches of the two products, which originated in Italy, are affected, and because the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed the importer to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing.

The SFA said consumers may contact the importer, Cold Storage Singapore at 1800-8918-100 for inquiries and for exchange of products. - CHEOW SUE-ANN