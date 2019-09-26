Walk the talk and donate rice to underprivileged families

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng (with chequered flag) and Mayor of South East District Maliki Osman (in black shirt), flagging off the FairPrice Walk for Rice+.

Walking takes on a new meaning with FairPrice Walk for Rice+ where the further you walk, the more bowls of rice you donate.

The annual walking initiative rallies the community to stay active and give back to underprivileged families from the South East district.

FairPrice and South East Community Development Council (CDC) launched the 11th instalment yesterday at Wisma Geylang Serai.

This year saw 640 returning and new partners joining the two-month campaign.

For every 200m of walking completed at various community activities or each participating product sold between now to Oct 2, FairPrice Foundation will donate one bowl of brown rice and one bowl of white rice, up to half a million bowls in total, towards the campaign.

In addition, one bowl of oatmeal will be donated for every 400m of walking once the target for rice has been met.

By increasing the target distance to 65,000km this year, the organisers hope to raise 500,000 bowls of white and brown rice, in addition to 37,500 bowls of oatmeal, to encourage healthy eating.

The donation will benefit over 7,000 underprivileged families. Over the two months, schools and community organisations can organise their own walks and clock in their kilometres with FairPrice Walk for Rice+ @ South East and donate the rice to the families on the organisation's behalf.

Yesterday's event at Wisma Geylang Serai saw 600 participants, whose efforts achieved a total of about 17,500 bowls of rice.