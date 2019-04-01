Walkathon, heritage-themed activities in 3-day car-free event

The car-free route yesterday stretched from the Civic District to the Central Business District and the Telok Ayer conservation areas.

More than 1,200 people took part in a 1.5km walkathon while joggers and cyclists alike got a chance to stretch their legs yesterday, the last day of the year's first Car-Free Weekend.

The walkathon and heritage-themed activities were among the highlights of the three-day car-free event.

The expanded format was first tried out in October last year.

This year's event kicked off at lunchtime on Friday with the Telok Ayer Festival, which showcased exhibitions promoting the lesser-known stories of both Telok Ayer and Amoy streets, such as how Telok Ayer Street used to be where the coastline of Singapore was.

On Saturday evening, the car-free area expanded to within the Telok Ayer conservation area and parts of the Civic District. Visitors got to enjoy various activities, such as a traditional puppet performance and outdoor screening of a classic Cantonese film.

The largest car-free area was set aside for yesterday morning, with joggers and cyclists taking a 5.5km car-free route from the Civic District to the Central Business District and the Telok Ayer conservation areas.

ENJOYABLE

Cyclist Diana Poh, 35, who went to the event with her son, said: "It is more enjoyable to cycle here compared with cycling alone, because you get to do it as part of the community with many other cyclists."

The walkathon was organised by the Singapore Road Safety Council as part of the council's 10th anniversary celebrations, with most of the participants being senior citizens.