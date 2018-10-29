Walking to spend time with friends

Ms Kelly Neo (second from right) and Ms Sharon Lee (far right) are two sports club members who have signed up for The New Paper Big Walk.

Members of his sports club did not sign up as a group for The New Paper Big Walk, but Mr Desmond Wong and some others did - just for the opportunity to bond with each other.

Mr Wong, 42, who has been a volunteer with the sports club in Tampines since 2012, called for a group sign-up when he saw the publicity details of the Big Walk to be held on Nov 18.

The assistant manager in a shipping company said the plan fell through as some of the members did not want to register online.

Participants can register for the walk only at tnpbigwalk.com

So the others went ahead on their own.

Mr Wong told The New Paper: "It will still be great not to walk alone, because in a group you can encourage one another."

The sports club last held its monthly walk at the Marina South Pier. It also organises walks along Orchard Road annually for the Christmas light-up.

One of the sports club members who signed up was Ms Kelly Neo. She last participated in the Big Walk three years ago, the SG50 Jubilee edition in 2015.

The 38-year-old engineer, who has organised the club's brisk walking activities since 2013, has taken part many times in the Big Walk over the years.

This year's event will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, where it was held for the first time last year.

Ms Neo is looking forward to taking part at the Sports Hub.

"I want to explore the area. Most importantly, the walk is to bond with my family and friends," said Ms Neo, who will walk with her future in-laws and friends from the sports club.

First-time Big Walk participant Sharon Lee, 32, who was encouraged by other members to sign up, said: "It is not easy to get our friends together to join in a mass event… It looks fun and is reasonably priced too."

The accountant said she is looking forward to walking together with other participants wearing the same Big Walk T-shirt.

This year's Big Walk also partners two first-time sponsors, Workforce Singapore and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.