Warehouse worker gets 20 years’ jail for slashing bosses, killing one

Yee Jing Man, 24, was found to be suffering from major depressive disorder after his arrest.

After he was fired from his job, a warehouse worker at an online retailer slashed two directors with a chopper - killing one and grievously hurting the other.

Yee Jing Man spared a third director but ordered him to eat a red packet with $20 that the man had given him for Chinese New Year.

He barricaded the office and pointed the chopper and a knife at his colleagues to stop them from calling the police, before he stabbed and slashed himself.

The 24-year-old Malaysian was sentenced to 20 years' jail yesterday for the attack on March 11, 2019, at the office of e-commerce company Jiji in Sungei Kadut Loop.

He pleaded guilty to one count of culpable homicide for killing Mr Lin Xinjie, 29, and causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon by slashing Mr Li Mingqiao, 30.

Eight other charges were taken into consideration, including one of criminal intimidation for threatening the third director, Mr Ryan Pan Zai Xing, 29, and four of wrongful confinement.

After his arrest, Yee was assessed to be suffering from major depressive disorder, which significantly reduced his responsibility for his actions.

The High Court heard that he started working for the company in March 2017, after his girlfriend, who was an employee, recommended him to Mr Lin.

Yee initially performed well. Mr Lin gave him a red packet with $999 for Chinese New Year in 2018 and offered to promote him to warehouse manager with a rise in salary from $1,700 to $2,000.

REJECTED OFFER

Yee rejected the offer as he did not want the additional workload and stress, the court heard.

From September 2018, his performance deteriorated. Court documents state that he was absent for 69 days starting from Dec 1, 2017. He felt that Mr Lin had scolded him unreasonably and that Mr Li was sarcastic to him.

By February 2019, Yee began to visualise killing the directors with a chopper, especially Mr Lin and Mr Li. He had a better relationship with Mr Pan, who helped him with his work, said prosecutors.

On Feb 12, 2019, after his girlfriend told him that Mr Lin wanted to fire him, Yee bought a chopper. But he changed his mind about killing Mr Lin.

Yee then took the rest of the month off and spent his time at home playing mobile games and searching online for ways to kill people efficiently.

He returned to work on March 1, 2019 but stopped showing up by March 6.

On March 11, his girlfriend forwarded him a message from Mr Pan saying that Yee no longer needed to come to work. He decided to carry out his plan to attack the trio and headed for the office.

At 12.55pm, Yee walked to Mr Li, who was at his desk, and slashed his head and neck from the back.

Yee swung the chopper at Mr Lin, slashing the back of his head, neck, right forearm and right index finger.

He threatened Mr Pan with the chopper and the director complied with Yee's demand to put the red packet in his mouth. One of the employees called the police.

Yee stabbed himself in the abdomen and slashed his wrist, uttering "I have no other way to go". Police arrived at about 1.05pm and restrained him after a struggle.

Mr Lin was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Mr Li underwent emergency surgery and was discharged on March 16. He suffered significant scarring and still attends physiotherapy.