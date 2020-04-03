Warm weather to continue this month but with more showers

The hotter-than-usual weather last month is expected to continue this month, but there could be some relief as more rain is also forecast for the next two weeks.

The weatherman said on Wednesday that April is typically one of the hottest months of the year with high lightning activity, and that the first half of the month is likely to see short thundery showers across many parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

On one or two days, thundery showers could extend into the evening.

In its fortnightly forecast, the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said these short thundery showers are due to strong daytime heating of the land and winds converging over the island, as well as the monsoon rain band being near the equator.

North-east monsoon conditions have also persisted longer than usual this year when it would usually have ended in late March.

"The later-than-usual onset of the inter-monsoon this year, normally by end March, could be attributed to more frequent high-pressure systems over the Western Pacific Ocean which brought persistent easterly winds to the surrounding region," said MSS.

The gradual weakening of low-level winds, which signals the transition to inter-monsoon conditions, will likely occur this year by the end of the first two weeks of this month.

For the first half of the month, daily temperatures should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, but fewer clouds on some days might push the mercury a tad higher to 35 deg C.