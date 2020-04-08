Fengshui master's coronavirus claims in YouTube video would 'worsen situation'

In the video, fengshui master Siewli claims it is a good time to gather all of one's loved ones together.

A medical expert has warned against advice being dished out by a fengshui master, as it is not grounded in assessments by qualified medical professionals.

In a video titled Fengshui for Coronavirus, Master Siewli from geomancy company Fortune Talks claimed the virus had already peaked last month.

Predicting the situation would be back to normal by June, she encouraged her followers to gather all their loved ones around to spend more time with them.

She had said in the video: "We have to gather everyone... we have to spend more time with people around us, whether it's your family, your spouse, your children, even your bosses, you know your peers, to discuss what you want to do in the future."

The 10-minute video, uploaded to YouTube on March 12, had been viewed more than 31,000 times as of yesterday, with many thanking her for the advice.

But the advice appears to go against that from the authorities, who have encouraged strict social distancing.

Dr Jeremy Lim, a partner for health and life sciences at consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, who also teaches at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said it is critical that Singaporeans stay home.

"Singapore is seeing a sharp spike in community spread and gathering will only worsen the situation," he said.

"Commentators are free to predict when this crisis will end but the truth is no one will know and we have to see how the situation evolves.

"It would be naive to make decisions based on non-expert assessments."

Other geomancers told The New Paper that while Master Siewli's predictions were in line with the fundamentals of fengshui, advice given has to be practical.

Master Mark Tan, director of Way Fengshui Group, explained that fengshui was primarily used to predict climate, and its initial function was for farmers.

"It makes sense if you consider the typical growth patterns of seasonal flu, but in this situation it might not be very suitable," he said.

"A new situation requires new solutions, and using old methods to make such predictions might be too ambitious."

Master Siewli, whose real name is Madam Yeo Siew Li, did not respond to queries.