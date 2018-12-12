Watsons warns public of phishing scam

Watsons has warned the public to be careful of scammers using its name.

In one instance, a man received a text message claiming he had won a prize in a Watsons lucky draw.

Mr Noor Mohamad Khamad Khamis, 55, who works in the hotel industry, told The New Paper that he received one such message over the weekend.

The message came with a link that took him to a third-party website offering him a Samsung Galaxy S9 that he could purchase at just $2.

Excited, Mr Khamad keyed in his personal details, including his address and phone numbers.

But he became suspicious when asked for his credit card details.

“At first I really thought it was from Watsons,” he said.

“But then when they asked for my credit card, I decided to contact Watsons to ask them about it first.”

Watsons then clarified that there was no such lucky draw, and that they would be investigating the matter.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Watsons said they have received enquiries regarding such scams.

“We wish to inform you that we did not send out such SMS and emails and you should be suspicious,” said the post.

“Please be alert or you may fall victim to a scam.”

Those who wish to provide information relating to such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

To seek scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg