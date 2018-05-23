We Are Singapore song gets update for NDP 2018

The theme song for this year's National Day Parade will be a modern take on the 1987 classic We Are Singapore, and is updated by local singer Charlie Lim.

Lim, 29, who has rewritten the verses of Hugh Harrison's song to include lyrics like "the future is uncertain and everything must change", unveiled the song to the media at The Float @ Marina Bay yesterday.

The theme and logo of this year's parade were also revealed.

Lim, who performed a live acoustic rendition of the song, said: "They wanted to refresh the song, which was written in 1987 and was relevant in its time, but I think now we want to look at things from a younger generation's perspective."

NDP 2018 executive committee chairman Alfred Fox said the theme for this year, We Are Singapore, captures the unity of Singaporeans. The logo features a crescent and five stars within the word "Singapore" and sits in a speech bubble.

"The theme is enduring, clear and direct," said Brigadier-General Fox.

"It means many different things to many different people, and if you ask Singaporeans, it is about geography, it is about culture, identity, vision, even food to some.

"It is really who we are and encapsulates many different meanings."

This year's parade, to be held at the floating platform on Aug 9, will be split into the usual three segments - the pre-parade, parade and ceremony, and show.

It will involve almost 14,000 participants, volunteers and personnel behind the scenes and on stage.

For the first time, the pre-parade segment will feature naval combat divers parachuting and landing in the waters of Marina Bay.

There will also be an enhanced aerial flypast and display by the Republic of Singapore Air Force to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

BG Fox said the budget is comparable to last year's. It was previously reported that parades at the floating platform cost between $15.7 million and $17.9 million.