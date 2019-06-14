Mr Azhar Mohamad is a new father of three after his wife, Madam Juliah, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday.

The 41-year-old service representative for Airbus is also father to two other boys, Izhar, 10, and Izyan, nine. While fatherhood brings much joy, it is not always easy being a parent.

During Madam Juliah's pregnancy with their first child, Izhar, the couple discovered he had a heart condition.

CEREBRAL PALSY

At the age of six months, Izhar had already gone for three heart operations before suffering a heart attack and developing cerebral palsy, a condition that impairs muscle tone, movement and motor skills. Doctors did not expect him to live after the heart attack.

Izhar celebrated his 10th birthday on Feb 4.

On his children, Mr Azhar said: "The boys love each other. My wife and I accept what God has given us and we are grateful to be able to take of Izhar.

"Izhar needs to be carried to most places and I am worried that when I am older and weaker, I won't be able to take care of him... We just want to give him the best life we can."

Due to cerebral palsy, Izhar is non-verbal and wheelchair-bound, often the subject of stares and judgment when he goes out in public.

The couple wished people would understand and appreciate their children the way they do.

On what they wanted people to know about children with special needs, Madam Juliah said: "Sometimes it is not physically obvious that certain children have special needs so when they start acting up, people don't understand and blame the parents.

"Don't judge the parents or the child. Give the parents space and be kind. They are trying their best."