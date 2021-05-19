Wear masks with better filtration: Ministry of Health

The Health Ministry says appropriate masks include surgical ones and those with a filtration insert.

Masks with better filtration capabilities should be worn to help mitigate increased risks of Covid-19 transmission and infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday in its updated public guidance on face coverings.

Appropriate ones include surgical masks and those with a filtration insert.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, said at a virtual press conference yesterday that it is important to use masks with high filtration capabilities because of the latest evidence on the transmissibility of various Covid-19 strains and how they can spread through aerosols.

MOH recommends the public to use such masks, which include reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric and surgical masks.

Reusable masks such as those issued by the People's Association and Temasek Foundation have good filtration efficiency, added MOH.

In response to a question on the suitability of homemade masks, Mr Wong said guidelines will be put out to help the public understand what good quality masks are.

MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak said good quality masks, when worn properly, provide an excellent form of protection against how the virus spreads, regardless of whether it spreads by droplets or some form of aerosolised transmission.

"Wearing the good masks properly makes sense and is the right thing to do. So we're sharpening the guidance and advisories we're giving to make this clearer," he said.

Masks have been mandatory for people when they leave their homes since April 14 last year.

Under the previous MOH guidelines, surgical masks and reusable masks with better filtration capabilities were recommended for people who have respiratory symptoms and certain groups who are more vulnerable to or at risk of Covid-19 infection.

Associate Professor Mak said masks with adequate filtration efficiency would normally have this feature printed on the packaging.

Most, if not all, of the masks that have been distributed in public and community programmes meet that standard, he added.

He also reminded the public that reusable masks have a certain lifespan - such masks should be replaced once they are used and washed beyond the recommended number of times.

Masks with exhalation vents will continue to be discouraged for use. While they may be more comfortable and appropriate when there is haze, they are not adequate from a public health and infection control perspective, he added.