Wearing masks a 'necessary discomfort', say Singaporeans

People wearing masks buying vegetables at a marquee specially set-up next to the Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre to prevent overcrowding.

Most Singaporeans left home yesterday with half their faces covered as the nation starts donning masks, a mandatory move in its fight to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who fail to do so will be fined from today: $300 for the first offence and $1,000 for the second offence.

Egregious cases will face prosecution in court.

Though many interviewed said they understood the need for a mask when out and about, some said they found it difficult to breathe after 30 minutes.

Housewife Clara Chan said she wore one while walking to a nearby supermarket but had to remove it after 10 minutes.

"I needed to breathe and felt I would have fainted otherwise. Singapore's hot weather makes it very difficult to wear a mask for long," said the 57-year-old.

Psychotherapist Amanda Ang, 32, described it as a necessary discomfort.

"It is not very easy to breathe when wearing one. Also, it gets wet from perspiration and (that) makes things even more uncomfortable."

But the discomfort may have its benefits, she added with a laugh.

"Maybe because they are so uncomfortable, more people will stay at home now."

The wearing of masks outside of the home is now a must for all, except for children younger than two years old.

Masks are also not required for those doing strenuous exercise such as running or jogging.

The Health Ministry said it will be flexible in enforcing the rule on those who may have difficulties wearing a mask, such as children with special needs.

Financial adviser Vincent Kumar, 36, found it difficult to wear a mask initially but stuck with it as "it is the responsible thing to do".

"I'm very wary of the virus so I've been wearing a mask for about a month. It isn't the most comfortable thing, but we must all play our part," he said.

Civil servant Ginny Goh, 45, said her family has been doing it for the last few weeks.

Her three teenage children found them inconvenient at the beginning but are now used to it.

She added: "I'm not surprised at the fines for not wearing a mask, as not everyone has cooperated in complying with the safe distancing measures.

"Hopefully, this will make everyone fall in line."

Enforcement of the social distancing measure has intensified in the past week.

Nearly 3,000 enforcement officers and ambassadors from more than 30 agencies have been deployed daily to public spaces in Housing Board estates, to ensure people keep a safe distance from one another.

As of Tuesday, more than 500 fines have been issued to individuals for flouting the rules.

Some of these were for eating at hawker centres instead of buying the food and taking it home.

Earlier this week, the Municipal Services Office introduced a safe distancing feedback category on its OneService app that allows people to report on municipal matters.

Daily, about 700 reports are received, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu in a Facebook post on Tuesday.