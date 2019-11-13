Websites break records with Singles’ Day sales

Sales at the Gain City showroom in Sungei Kadut was 10 times more during Singles' Day on Sunday compared with regular Sunday sales.

E-commerce platforms have registered record-breaking sale numbers during the anual Singles' Day shopping frenzy.

Mr Terence Ang, head digital marketing and e-commerce at Gain City, said the local consumer electronics retailer saw a 583 per cent increase in online sales and 239 per cent increase in online orders for the 11.11 sale this year compared to last year.

He added that sales at the Gain City showroom in Sungei Kadut was 10 times more for Singles' Day on Sunday compared with regular Sunday sales.

HOT BUYS

Apple AirPods and Asus laptops were its top selling products online.

The Alibaba Group saw US$38.4 billion (S$52.3 billion) in sales on Nov 11, a 38 per cent increase from last year. It also launched one million new products for the 11.11 sale.

Singapore ranked seventh in the top 10 territories buying from Chinese vendors on Alibaba, behind the likes of Hong Kong, the US and Malaysia. Dresses, down jackets and other clothing items formed the top exports.

E-commerce platform Shopee saw its biggest 11.11 event to date with a record-breaking 70 million items sold across the region. It also saw three times more orders in the first hour of the sale compared with 2018.

Mr Zhou Junjie, chief commercial officer at Shopee, said: "Shopee will continue to localise this global 11.11 phenomenon for the people in our region and we look forward to even more success..."

Lazada hit its highest single-day sales and customer visits during the 11.11 sale. It also surpassed last year's 24-hour sale record in just 11 hours.

The most expensive items purchased on Lazada during the event included a $8,999 bottle of Hibiki 30-year-old whisky, $7,383 Grand Seiko Spring Drive Snowflake watch and $6,099 LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Oled TV.

Its biggest order for the sale was $12,026 in a single receipt.