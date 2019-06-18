Weekly discounts at FairPrice for seniors

Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors will be able to enjoy further discounts at FairPrice stores and pay with their ez-link cards from July 1.

MG seniors will be eligible for a 3 per cent discount every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice stores islandwide in the new MG discount scheme. As for PG members, the current 3 per cent discount will be extended for another year and shifted to Monday and Wednesday instead.

The PG and MG discount is subject to a $200 cap each transaction a day. Apart from the PG and MG Schemes, all shoppers above 60 can also enjoy a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays under the existing Seniors' Discount Scheme.

To enjoy the discounts, seniors will have to present their MG and PG cards at cashier counters at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets, and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets. For self-checkout counters, shoppers have to select the MG or PG discount option.

$100 TOP-UP

Seniors can now make their purchases with ez-link cards, namely the PAssion Silver Card and the PAssion Silver Concession Card.

MG members will also receive a $100 top-up for their PAssion Silver Card, which can be used in FairPrice outlets.

In 2018, seniors who shopped at FairPrice saved over $4.45 million under the PG Scheme and over $2.45 million under the Seniors' Discount Scheme. The three schemes are estimated to cost FairPrice over $9.8 million in the next 12 months.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive of FairPrice, said: "Beyond helping seniors to save more on daily essentials, these efforts also aim to encourage the community as a whole to honour and show their appreciation for our seniors."