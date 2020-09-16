Welcome home... to the jungle
An experimental green housing project in the Chinese city of Chengdu that promised prospective residents life in a 'vertical forest', now looks like a scene from a desolate, post-apocalyptic movie, with overgrown plants on balconies.
Even though all 826 apartments in Qiyi City Forest Garden have reportedly been sold, only a handful of owners have moved in because of mosquito infestation, state media reported.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now