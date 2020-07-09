West Coast voters can trust PAP team: Iswaran

Mr S. Iswaran visiting a home at Block 728 Clementi West Street 2 yesterday, the final day of the campaign period.

The People's Action Party (PAP) team in West Coast GRC is one that voters can trust to get them through the Covid-19 crisis, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of the campaign period, Mr Iswaran, who helms the PAP's five-member West Coast team, said this is its core message.

He said: "The party that is contesting against us (this year) may be different, the modality of the campaign may be different because of the circumstances, but the core message and the fundamental issues remain the same.

"The core message is who you can trust, as a voter, to look after your interest through this crisis, and to take us through the crisis and build a stronger future for all of us together."

The top concerns for voters, based on the PAP team's interactions with them, is the economy and jobs, said Mr Iswaran.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at West Coast Market and Food Centre, he said: "Whether we're talking to mid-career people, to fresh graduates or their parents, I think that's the general concern, and quite rightly so.

"Because I think the economic situation is uncertain, and we need to basically have everybody working together... to generate as many jobs as we can, and to have our people connected to those jobs."

This will be Mr Iswaran's sixth general election, and he is the anchor minister for the West Coast GRC team.

His team includes Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, two-term MPs Ang Wei Neng and Foo Mee Har, and new candidate Rachel Ong.

The contest in West Coast against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), which is led by former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock, has been billed as one of the closest contests in this election.

Throughout the nine-day campaign, both parties have refrained from personal attacks, although Mr Iswaran last Saturday took aim at the PSP's manifesto, which he said was made up of broad statements and lacked detail.

In response, Dr Tan said it was up to voters to judge whether his party's manifesto was good.