West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM among places patients visited

The ministry advised those who were at the places that Covid patients visited, such as IMM (left), to monitor their health. TNP FILE PHOTO

Three places including West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM are among the newly added places that Covid-19 patients visited, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

A patient also visited Fu Chan coffee shop at Block 145 Teck Whye Avenue while infectious.

The ministry advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said yesterday that a Filipino national who had returned from Britain on June 20 later tested positive for Covid-19 on June 30 when she was serving her stay-home notice.

The 36-year-old work pass holder was among 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the ministry yesterday.

The 10 community cases reported yesterday comprised seven Singaporeans, one permanent resident (PR) and two work permit holders.

Two Singaporeans and one PR had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had already been quarantined earlier.

Another three cases were detected by MOH's proactive surveillance of people deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations, even though they are asymptomatic.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining two Singaporean patients.

The two work permit holders had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had already been quarantined.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 177 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,310.

The MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories at 7 Gambas Crescent and 17 Tuas View Close.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases a day in the last week, to an average of nine a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases a day in the week before to an average of four a day in the past week.

By the numbers

188 New cases

26 Deaths

10 New cases in community

39429 Total recovered

44310 Total cases

201 Total in hospital

418 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit