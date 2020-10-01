Westgate, AMK Hub among places visited by infectious patients

The Westgate shopping mall in Jurong was visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Westgate shopping mall in Jurong, 313@Somerset and AMK Hub are among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday.

Other places visited by Covid-19 patients include Grain Alley in Orchard Central, a Starbucks outlet in Sun Plaza, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, MOH said in a statement yesterday.

The visits took place between Sept 23 and Sept 29.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the time at which they visited, so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of the visit.

Close contacts would already have been notified, and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary, MOH said.

There were 23 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 57,765. They included three community cases, all of whom are work permit holders, MOH said.

IMPORTED

There were also four imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, one permanent resident and two work permit holders.

The Singaporean returned from India on Sept 12, while the permanent resident returned from Indonesia last Friday.

Both work permit holders returned from the Philippines on Sept 18.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 16 of the 23 new patients yesterday.

Of these, 10 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 57,473 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

23

New cases

3

New cases in community

4

Imported cases

57,765

Total cases

27

Deaths

22

Discharged yesterday

41

In hospital

57,473

Total recovered