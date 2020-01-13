What water means to contest winners

To promote water conservation and encourage Singaporeans to make saving water a way of life, PUB, the national water agency, launched the My Take On Water campaign last year for the public to express their appreciation for water.

Director of PUB's 3P network department Cindy Keng told The New Paper: "We hope to spark and sustain conversations about water, so individuals will be inspired to think more deeply about what water means to them and eventually make saving water a lifelong commitment."

Two opportunities for the public to shine their spotlight on water were launched in July and October last year, the #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge, and the #MyTakeOnWater Schools Challenge. The former was a public photography competition, and the latter was a poster and song competition for all primary schools.

The photo competition received over 3,000 submissions, and Mr Hang Loo Ming was crowned winner on Saturday at Ngee Ann City.

An avid photographer for 20 years, Mr Hang's photo depicts a woman at an Ang Mo Kio wet market setting down colourful pails to collect rainwater.

The 47-year-old IT executive told TNP: "I wanted to highlight the importance of collecting and recycling rainwater, which is something we do not commonly do."

He was told by a fishmonger that the pails of water are collected and used to wash stalls as well as rinse away ashes from burning incense at the end of the day.

The shot was taken after five separate trips to the market, as Mr Hang "wanted to capture it in the midst of a heavy downpour, to make the image impactful".

He credited his increased efforts in water-saving to taking part in the photo challenge. He has taught his children to use less water when doing the dishes and bathing, and has cut down his own time in the shower.

Eight year-old Jerestin Wong from Greenwood Primary School also said that water conservation is vital.

The winner of the poster competition said his design delivers a message about saving every single drop of water, with superhero character Water Wally using a lifebuoy to rescue other water droplets from being swept down a sink.

Jerestin, who has won several art competitions, said: "My family tries to save water by using half flush. We also bathe as quickly as possible."

Said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli at the prize presentation event: "The sustainability of our water supply can only be assured if a nation of like-minded, water-conscious Singaporeans are committed to make saving water a way of life."