What you can do from June 19

Most businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume from Friday, the second phase of Singapore's reopening.

WHAT CAN RESUME

Retail businesses can reopen their physical outlets, and food and beverage (F&B) dine-in will also be allowed, although there must not be more than five diners per table. Liquor sales and consumption must cease at 10.30pm. Live music and television and video screenings will not be allowed in F&B outlets.

Social gatherings of up to five people. Households can receive up to five visitors at any one time.

Tuition and other private enrichment classes, except singing or voice training classes.

All healthcare services, including eldercare services in the community.

Face-to-face visits at residential facilities for the elderly, including nursing and welfare homes.

Parks and public facilities such as stadiums, swimming pools, playgrounds, beaches, lawns and fields, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios, bowling centres and function rooms can reopen. This also applies to similar facilities in private settings such as condominiums and clubs.

Larger public venues with high human traffic such as malls will be subject to capacity limits. Operators must prevent long queues or crowds from building up.

Personal health and wellness, and home-based services will also be allowed, including massages and spas.

Registered clubs and societies will be allowed to operate at their registered premises.

Wedding solemnisations may take place with up to 10 people at home and at the Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages, excluding the solemniser.

Up to 20 people may be present at any one time for wakes and funerals, up from 10 people currently.

Students from all levels will return to school daily from June 29. Institutes of higher learning will gradually increase the number of students back on campus .

WHAT CANNOT REOPEN FOR NOW

A small number of activities where large numbers of people are likely to come into close contact, often in enclosed spaces, and for prolonged periods of time, will not yet be allowed.

These include:

Religious services and congregations

Large cultural venues such as libraries and museums

Large-scale events and venues, such as conferences, exhibitions, concerts and trade fairs; and entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs, karaoke outlets, cinemas, theatres, and indoor and outdoor attractions.

SAFE DISTANCING RULES