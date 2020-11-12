What you need to know about Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble

The air travel bubble (ATB) between Singapore and Hong Kong is set to kick off from Nov 22, allowing leisure travel between the two places.

Who is eligible?

Any person who has remained in either Singapore or Hong Kong for 14 consecutive days before flying. Work permit and S-Pass holders working in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors in Singapore are excluded.

What flights are available?

From Nov 22, there will be one designated ATB flight daily into each city with a quota of 200 travellers a flight. This will be increased to two flights a day from Dec 7.

How will travellers be tested?

All travellers will be required to test negative on a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours before their scheduled departure in either city.

Singapore to Hong Kong

Travellers need to apply for approval to take the PCR test at least seven days before departure. They will need a confirmed flight ticket to Hong Kong to apply to take the test (go.gov.sg/caaspdt). Applications are not required from Dec 1.

On approval via e-mail, travellers can take their test at a recognised clinic or testing centre (https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/pdf/clinic_listing_27102020.pdf)

Hong Kong to Singapore

Travellers can take their test at recognised clinics (coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/List_of_recognised_laboratories.pdf).

Pre-departure tests taken in Singapore or tests taken on arrival in Hong Kong can be used if still within the 72-hour window.

What must be done in destination city?

All travellers arriving in Hong Kong are required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). They will have to book and pay for their tests before departing from Singapore.

They must remain inside HKIA until their results are confirmed. This is expected to take about four hours.

Travellers can refer to Hong Kong's dedicated ATB website for more information: tourism.gov.hk/travelbubble

What if travellers fall ill?

If travellers become infected with Covid-19, they will have to bear the full costs of any medical treatment, subject to the policies of the respective cities.

What if the rate of infection increases because of the ATB?

If the average number of daily unlinked cases over a seven-day period rises to more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong, the ATB will be suspended for two weeks.

It will resume if the number falls below five on the last day of the suspension period.