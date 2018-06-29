When 'migrant' is seen only as 'threat'

It's an increasingly hard world for those seeking a better life in richer countries.

Immigrants aren't welcome in most states, even where demographic trends reflect the need to expand the labour force to support ageing populations.

While both Europe and the US need younger workers, citizens in wealthy nations, no matter their ethnic background, dislike mass immigration and punish politicians who allow it.

In Europe , immigration is the driving force for nationalism, the rise of populist parties and the decline of the centre left.

In Germany, Europe's leading economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel differs sharply with her Interior Minister, Mr Horst Seehofer, on his call to block migrants already registered in another EU country from entering Germany.

Mrs Merkel's closest EU ally, France's President Emmanuel Macron, has hardened his stance on migrants, telling Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that those requesting asylum should be handled by centres outside of Europe.

Mr Macron used humanitarian language, saying that it's not right for those with no chance of getting asylum in Europe to die in the Mediterranean or live in "unworthy" conditions, but his proposal means that France follows Italy in banning entry to migrant ships.

Mrs Merkel is thus challenged not only by Italy, whose new populist government sees her insistence on open borders coupled with pressure to cut Italian public spending as intolerable, but also by her ally Macron and by her own interior minister.

Thus the Western European EU members move closer to the Central Europeans - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - all of which have refused to take in migrants.

Mr Branko Milanovic, a former economist at the World Bank, argues that these states, liberated from communism and control by the Soviet Union, are deeply opposed to a migration which would dilute their ethnic homogeneity and newfound national freedom.

He writes that "ethnic heterogeneity would… come from within in the form of migrants, people of different culture, religion, and most scary in the eyes of the locals, people whose birth rates significantly outstrip the aenemic growth rates of the native population. Migration thus appears as a threat to the hard-won national independence."

To many, "threat" is now indivisible from "migrant."

They believe the new arrivals threaten crime; a dilution of national ethnicity and a claim on services paid for by the taxes of the native population.

The advantages of a young and usually hard-working cohort who will pay taxes, take unattractive jobs and provide cultural diversity are ignored.

US President Donald Trump sees migrants wholly as "threat". He is harsh, using terms like "infest" and "animals" on those trying to enter the US without documentation.

His policy that led to children being separated from their families at the US-Mexican border was widely seen, even in his own Republican Party, as an abomination, and - after falsely accusing Democrats of being responsible for it - he signed an order ending the separations.

The pressure of the poor on the rich world is one of the sorriest sights of the past few years. The pressure will not go away; neither will the resistance to it.

Now, it seems that leaders, liberal and conservative alike, have little choice but to join the push-back party if they wish to remain in office.

To truly address this issue, these leaders must get smarter - rather than more reactionary.