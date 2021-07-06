Wide-ranging review of Covid-19 response after situation stabilises

There will be a wide-ranging review of the Government's Covid-19 response after the situation has stabilised, to allow Singapore to learn valuable lessons and improve its response to pandemics in future.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean yesterday announced plans for an after-action review (AAR) in response to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who asked if the Government would commit to setting up a commission of inquiry (COI) to review its pandemic response.

Mr Teo, who is the Coordinating Minister for National Security, said the AAR should be open and forthcoming.

It should also acknowledge shortcomings where the Government could and should have done better, even as it analyses successes.

"We certainly want to learn all the lessons that we (can)... including those which can be submitted by members of the public who have views, and informed views particularly," Mr Teo said.

But as Singapore is still in the thick of the battle against Covid-19, the AAR will have to wait till the country is out of the woods, he said.

He added that while the Government has not determined the precise form such a review will take, a COI - which is a quasi-judicial investigative tribunal that includes a current or former High Court judge - is not the most appropriate way to achieve this objective.

Mr Singh, the Workers' Party chief, acknowledged Mr Teo's points about the COI, but said such inquiries have also covered matters of public policy and multi-agency issues of grave public concern.

To this, Mr Teo said that in his experience, a COI is "probably best suited to look into a singular event that has occurred in a specific moment or instant in time", such as a building collapse or major accident.

"I don't think the pandemic fits well into such a situation. It is an ongoing and evolving event. It is not over yet," he said.

"In fact, many lessons have already been learnt along the way, not necessarily through formal AARs or a COI, but because of actual ground experience in which the agencies have adapted and adjusted their response."

These adjustments were made not just to improve effectiveness, but also in response to the evolving virus and other evolving situations, he added, noting that Singapore has changed and adapted its testing and safe management procedures along the way, including those for incoming travellers.