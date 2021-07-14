Widow awarded $40,000 in defamation suit against sister-in-law

Ms Lim Siew Ling had sought more than $4 million in damages.

A widow, who sued her husband's sister for defamation over remarks made at a wake and the family's car dealership, has been awarded $40,000.

Ms Lim Siew Ling, 48, had sought more than $4 million in damages.

She had sued Ms Neo Choon Sian, 57, for calling her a "rotten woman" and accusing her of misappropriating money from the company, among other things.

She succeeded in some of her claims but failed in others.

On Monday, a High Court judge said the damages sought were "entirely overblown and out of all proportion compared to existing precedent".

Ms Lim's lawyer argued for $100,000 in general damages, another $100,000 in aggravated damages, and $3.9 million in punitive damages.

Justice Mavis Chionh noted that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was recently awarded $100,000 in general damages and $33,000 in aggravated damages in his defamation suit against blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian.

Noting that the "plaintiff cannot be described as a public leader", the judge added that the quantum of damages sought exceeded that awarded to public leaders in many past cases.

Justice Chionh awarded Ms Lim general damages of $25,000 and aggravated damages of $15,000.

The judge said aggravated damages were warranted, noting that Ms Neo had made defamatory remarks at her father's wake in May 2018, which should have been a solemn occasion. One of the individuals she spoke to was a bank manager who was known to have had business dealings with Ms Lim. The judge said there was evidence of malice on her part.

The present case appeared to be "another sad chapter in the saga of mutual grievance and acrimony" between the two women.

Ms Neo was also sued over statements she had made at the office of Prime Cars Credit (PCC) in June and August 2018.

PCC was set up by Ms Lim's husband Jacky Neo in 2006. After his death, she inherited his shares and ended up in a dispute with his two sisters, who were the other shareholders.

Ms Neo described her as a "rotten woman" when she told a guest at the wake about Ms Lim's relationship with a married man, whom she identified.

Ms Lim alleged that Ms Neo's words suggested she "was an immoral woman who has many sexual partners".

But Justice Chionh said Ms Neo was talking about Ms Lim's relationship with a specific person, which was substantially different from Ms Lim's allegation.

The judge added that Ms Neo's words were justified, as Ms Lim had admitted in other court proceedings that the married man was her boyfriend.

On the other hand, the judge said Ms Neo's remarks that Ms Lim had misappropriated large sums of money were "clearly defamatory".

The "ordinary reasonable man" would have understood that Ms Neo was "suggesting or implying" that Ms Lim had committed an offence that carried serious punishment including imprisonment.