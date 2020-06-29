Widower jailed 28 years for raping and sexually abusing daughter

A 63-year-old widower who raped and sexually abused his biological daughter over a period of six years from the time she was 12, was sentenced to 28 years' jail on Friday.

The man, who has two other daughters and a son, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 20.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated statutory rape, committed between June and July 2013 when she was 13.

Another 62 charges - including 25 counts of sexual penetration of a minor, 10 counts of sexual assault by penetration and 25 counts of incest committed when the girl was between 16 and 18 - were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The High Court heard the man began treating his third child as his favourite after his wife died in 2010, and constantly told her she resembled her mother.

"He eventually became attracted to her," Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao told the court.

At the time, the family lived in a two-room rental flat, with the sisters sleeping in the bedroom and their father and brother sleeping in the living room.

However, the brother was hardly home at night because he worked the night shift at McDonald's and later stayed in camp on most days during his full-time National Service.

In early 2012, when the victim was 12, the man found out she was in a relationship with a boy in school and strongly disapproved.

He made her stay up late at night, after her sisters had gone to bed, to give her "pep talks".

He also threatened to send her to the Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls unless she obeyed him, stopped involving herself with boys, and focused on her studies.

When he began hugging and kissing her, she felt she had no choice but to obey him as he kept threatening to send her away.

Over the next year or so, his acts against her became more and more intrusive.

The abuse took place almost every night, apart from the fasting months and when the victim's brother was home.

He continued to sexually abuse her at least once a month until he was caught in the act by the girl's older sister.

On the night of March 7,2018, the sister came out of the bedroom to get painkillers for a headache and saw the victim lying on the sofa and their father between her legs.

When she confronted them, the victim claimed that they had been watching television and the man added that he had been looking for his lighter.

The older sister returned to the bedroom. But the next morning, she questioned the victim, who finally revealed what their father had been doing to her.

That evening, the victim made a police report, and the man was arrested on March 11.