Wild boar seemingly at home at HDB estate

A video screengrab showing the boar in front of Block 562 in Choa Chu Kang.

A wild boar was spotted roaming in a Housing Board estate opposite Yew Tee Point yesterday.

In a video uploaded yesterday afternoon to Facebook, the boar was seen sniffing around a grass patch in front of Block 562 in Choa Chu Kang.

A curious crowd had gathered around a grass patch to look at the boar, as a policeman holding a shield asked a man to move further away.

Seemingly unflustered by the attention, it continued walking around before heading off to an adjacent grass patch.

NO INJURIES

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported and that the boar eventually left for a forested area near Choa Chu Kang Way.

In response to queries, the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) said the lone boar had been spotted at the HDB estate at Choa Chu Kang Street 51 in the past few weeks.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said: "Based on our observations, the boar seems very comfortable being near humans, which could possibly mean that the animal has been previously fed by humans causing it to be not shy."

He said that Acres is looking at how to "peacefully resolve this where both the animal and residents benefit".