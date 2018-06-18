Wild sambar deer put down after accident on BKE

A wild sambar deer was euthanised after it wandered onto the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near Mandai Road and caused a three-vehicle accident yesterday. Wildlife Reserves Singapore said the animal was put down after its injuries were found to be too severe. The police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi, a car and motorcycle at 4.40am. The cabby was conscious when taken to hospital. The accident reportedly occurred as the motorcyclist was trying to avoid the deer, which prompted the two drivers to brake suddenly.

