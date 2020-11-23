Wildlife in Pasir Ris: Let it roam free, control numbers or relocate?

A woman was at Sungei Api Api Park last Tuesday when a wild boar charged at her, leaving her with lacerations on her left leg and face.

Should they remain, be controlled, or removed? With boars, chickens and other wildlife living in our midst, residents in Pasir Ris are now given a say on whether these animals should go or stay.

A survey posted by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean yesterday is seeking residents' views on what should be done about wild animals in Pasir Ris, following a wild boar attack in the area last week.

The woman, a 50-year-old auditor identified by Shin Min Daily News as Madam Yu, was with her husband at the park off Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 9.30pm when the attack took place.

In an earlier post on Saturday, Mr Teo, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said his team was looking into the issue in consultation with the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Ministry of National Development.

"In the meantime, please be on the lookout and take care when you are in that area," he said.

The Survey on Wild Animals in Pasir Ris Estate asked residents for their opinions on wild chickens, stray dogs and wild boars specifically, with an additional category for "other wild animals".

Residents were asked to choose from three options on what to do about each group.

The first was to let them continue roaming free; the second, to let them roam free but with controlled numbers; and the final option was to remove or relocate all such animals from the area.

Pasir Ris residents welcomed the survey, but some expressed concern that too much intervention could change the rustic feel of the area.

Healthcare manager Sean Abdullah, 31, a resident of Pasir Ris West for the past 20 years, said that while the survey was important, he hoped it would not result in the removal of all wild animals from the area.

"I really appreciate the wildlife living with us in this town. It is what makes the town unique," he said.

INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY

Others, like learning facilitator Eileen Tan, 48, who has lived in the estate for 14 years, emphasised individual responsibility in ensuring safe encounters with wild animals.

"We try not to go to the park wearing the clothes we have on when cooking dinner. We've noticed that strong food smells seem to attract the boars' attention," she said.

In a statement on Friday last week, NParks said people who encounter wild boars should remain as calm as possible and move slowly away from the animals.

It also advised the public to avoid feeding wild boars, as this might cause them to associate humans with food providers and therefore approach them.