Wildlife Reserves Singapore launches animal adoption programme

Matahari, the Malayan sun bear, and Coco, the Aldabra giant tortoise, are two of the featured animals of the Adopt an Animal programme by Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

To share their love and support for wildlife, members of the public can now adopt animals at Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS).

Launched yesterday, the Adopt an Animal programme lets adopters select from nine featured species, including Ah Meng, the Sumatran orangutan; Bunny, the two-toed sloth, and Matahari, the Malayan sun bear.

They can choose from three tiers of adoption contributions, comprising one-off donations of $200, $800 and $1,500.

All tiers include free admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo, discount vouchers for admission tickets and online recognition of the adopters.

Ms Isabel Cheng, senior director of partnership development at WRS, said the programme was introduced after people visited its parks and asked if they can do something for wildlife and "make meaningful contributions towards our animals and the conservation work we do around the world".

"Initiatives like Adopt an Animal provide people with accessible ways in which they can play active roles in conservation and be inspired to care for wildlife."

Besides the Singapore Zoo, WRS manages Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari and River Safari.

Funds collected will go towards an overall resource pool that contributes to the care of animals. The contributions will also support research and education programmes across WRS parks, as well as conservation projects to protect threatened species in Singapore and the region.

Adopters will receive an adoption e-certificate, an animal fact sheet and invitation to WRS events and previews.